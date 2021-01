Rupee slips 4 paise to 73.11 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

01 January 2021 11:12 IST

On December 31, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the U.S. dollar.

The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to 73.11 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade of the first session of the new year as market participants remained on the sidelines due to lack of fresh cues.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit was trading in a narrow range on January 1. It opened at 73.09 against the U.S. dollar and fell to 73.11 against the greenback, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.

On December 31, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the U.S. dollar on the last day of 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

Forex traders said the momentum for the currency is likely to stay low as no major economic data is expected to release on the domestic as well as on the global front.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.29% to 89.93.

"The U.S. set a daily record for COVID deaths for the second straight day. This weighed on sentiment and helped the Dollar clawback some of the losses, particularly against the Euro," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO of IFA Global.

Further, Mr. Goenka said that participation in $/₹ is likely to be thin on January 1.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 161.84 points higher at 47,913.17, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 43.80 points at 14,025.55.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹1,135.59 crore on a net basis on December 31, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.33% to $51.80 per barrel.