Rupee slips 3 paise to 72.87 against U.S. dollar

The Indian rupee ended 3 paise lower at 72.87 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid a firm trend in the domestic equity markets.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.81 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.65 and a low of 72.87.

It finally ended at 72.87 against the American currency, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had finished at 72.84.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.02% to 90.38.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 222.13 points or 0.43% higher at 51,531.52, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 66.80 points or 0.44% to 15,173.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹1,786.97 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.70% to $61.04 per barrel.