Rupee slips 2 paise to close at 74.20 against U.S. dollar

Mumbai

25 June 2021 17:11 IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 74.15 per dollar as against its previous close of 74.18.

The rupee weakened by 2 paise to end at 74.20 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday as higher crude oil prices weighed on forex market sentiment.

It hovered in the range of 74.14 to 74.25 during the day before ending at 74.20 against the greenback.

"The Indian rupee remained under pressure on Friday on firm crude oil prices and as market participants remained vigilant ahead of U.S. Core PCE Price Index data," Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08% to 91.74.

"Dollar is showing weakness amid Fed officials differing view on how long inflation is likely to stay high and when to tighten monetary policy. Market Sentiments improved on news that U.S. President Joe Biden and a group of senators agreed on roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan securing bipartisan deal," he noted. The rupee may gain as the number of COVID-19 cases in India continued to decline. Rupee may trade in the range of 73.55 to 74.50 in next couple of sessions, he added.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 226.04 points or 0.43% higher at 52,925.04, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 72.55 points or 0.46% to 15,863.00.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.34% to $75.30 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,890.94 crore, as per exchange data.