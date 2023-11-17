Rupee slips 2 paise to 83.25 against U.S. dollar in early trade

November 17, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee slipped by 2 paise to 83.25 against the U.S. dollar on Friday as a firm greenback in the overseas markets weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.23 against the U.S. currency following overnight losses in crude oil prices.

However, a firm U.S. dollar and weak domestic equity markets restricted the rupee movement and the local currency edged lower by 2 paise to 83.25 in early trade.

The rupee closed at 83.23 against the greenback on Thursday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was flat at 104.35.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, recovered from overnight losses to trade higher by 0.40% at $77.73 per barrel. Indian basket oil futures were down 0.85% at $83.09 per barrel.

Brent crude futures for December delivery plunged up to 5% to a four-month low of $77.42 per barrel on Thursday as weak jobs data from the U.S. led to worries about global oil demand.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex declined by 94.42 points or 0.14% to 65,888.06 while the broader Nifty fell by 9.40 points or 0.05% to 19,755.80.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they bought shares worth ₹957.25 crore.

