Markets

Rupee slips 16 paise against U.S. dollar in early trade

more-in

The rupee weakened by 16 paise to 64.66 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday following increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid a lower opening of the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said the U.S. dollar’s gain against other currencies overseas and a lower opening of the domestic equity market put pressure on the rupee.

The rupee had weakened by 6 paise against the American currency to end at 64.50 on Monday on month-end demand for the dollar from importers.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from the record close by falling 41.24 points, or 0.13 per cent, to quote at 31,068.04 in early trade.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Markets
currency values
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 2:30:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-slips-16-paise-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade/article18622169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY