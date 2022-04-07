Rupee slips 15 paise to 75.99 against US dollar in early trade

Representational image. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

April 07, 2022 11:41 IST

On April 6, the rupee tanked 55 paiseto close at a one-week low of 75.84 against the U.S. dollar

The rupee declined 15 paise to 75.99 against the U.S. dollar in the opening trade on April 7 as hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve affected investor sentiments in emerging markets and bolstered the American currency.

Forex traders said most Asian and emerging market peers were trading weaker against the U.S. dollar on April 7 morning while a rebound in the crude oil prices will weigh on sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 75.88 against the U.S. dollar, then slipped to 75.99, registering a decline of 15 paise over its previoU.S. close.

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. currency as hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve stance lifted the dollar and the U.S. benchmark bond yields, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.51% to $102.60 per barrel. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.05% to 99.54.

“The U.S. dollar has started marginally weaker this early Thursday morning in Asian trade but downside could remain capped after meeting minutes showed the Federal Reserve preparing to move aggressively to head off inflation,” Iyer said.

Investors will await cues from the RBI monetary policy meeting outcome which will be announced on April 8.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 369.19 points or 0.62% lower at 59,241.22, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 99.80 points, or 0.56%, to 17,707.85.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,279.97 crore, according to stock exchange data.