Rupee slips 14 paise to 75.04 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai:

25 October 2021 10:52 IST

On October 22, the rupee had closed at 74.90 against the U.S. dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated 14 paise to 75.04 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on October 25, weighed down firm crude oil prices and a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.98, then fell further to 75.04, registering a decline of 14 paise from the last close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12% to 93.53.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.80% to $86.21 per barrel.

Moreover, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on October 22 as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,697.70 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 229.08 points or 0.38% lower at 60,592.54, while the broader NSE Nifty was trading 98.55 points or 0.54% lower at 18,016.35.