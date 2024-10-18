ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee slips 1 paisa to 84.07 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Published - October 18, 2024 09:47 am IST - Mumbai

On Thursday, the rupee weakened by 4 paise to close at 84.06 against the U.S. dollar.

PTI

The rupee slipped 1 paisa to 84.07 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, as the weakening American currency failed to support the local unit amid negative domestic equity markets and higher crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the unabated outflow of foreign funds also weighed on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened flat at 84.06 against the greenback and lost further to 84.07, trading 1 paisa lower from its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down by 0.11% to 103.53 points.

Negative dollar index was attributed to the fresh indication by Chinese central bank to reduce reserve ratio required for the country's lenders by the end of this year, which is expected to give further boost to the world's second largest economy.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, increased 0.21% to $74.61 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 372.10 points, or 0.46%, to 80,634.51 points. The Nifty also fell 116.70 points, or 0.47%, to 24,633.15 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹7,421.40 crore, according to exchange data.

