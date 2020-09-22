Rupee skids 13 paise to 73.51 against U.S. Dollar in early trade

Mumbai

22 September 2020 11:20 IST

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹539.81 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

The Rupee depreciated 13 paise to 73.51 against the U.S. Dollar in opening trade on Tuesday tracking muted domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the Rupee opened on a weak note at 73.50, then fell further to 73.51, registering a fall of 13 paise over its last close. The Rupee strengthened by 7 paise to close at 73.38 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

“Most of the Asian currencies have started marginally weak this Monday and could weigh on sentiments,” Reliance Securities said in a research note. Markets could also track weakness in the equities. Most Asian equities have started on a negative note on global risk aversion, it added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 93.52.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 290.04 points lower at 37,744.10 and broader NSE Nifty slipped 95.10 points to 11,155.45.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.46% to $41.63 per barrel.