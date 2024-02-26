ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee settles two paise higher at 82.89 against U.S. dollar

February 26, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said inflow of foreign funds and softer crude oil prices provided support to the Indian currency.

PTI

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rupee gained two paise to settle at 82.89 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar in a range-bound trade on February 26, tracking volatility in the equity market. Forex traders said inflow of foreign funds and softer crude oil prices provided support to the Indian currency.

“Also, the dollar retreated from higher levels as investors moved cautiously ahead of inflation and other macroeconomic data to be released in India and elsewhere this week,” they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.88 and finally settled at 82.89 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of two paise from its previous close.

During the day, the Rupee witnessed a range-bound movement, touching an intra-day high of 82.86 and a low of 82.91 against the American currency. On Friday, the Rupee settled six paise lower at 82.91 against the U.S. dollar.

“The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies,” was 0.05% lower at 103.80. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.58% lower at $81.15 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 352.67 points or 0.48% to settle at 72,790.13 points. The Nifty fell 90.65 points or 0.41% to 22,122.05 points. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on February 23 as they purchased worth ₹1,276.09 crore, according to exchange data.

India's forex reserves declined ₹5.24 billion to ₹617.23 billion for the week ending February 9, according to weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 23.

