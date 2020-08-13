Rupee settles on flat note, down 1 paisa at 74.84 against US dollar

It had ended at 74.83 against the US dollar in the previous session.

The rupee settled on a flat note, edging just 1 paisa lower to 74.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking muted domestic equities.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.78 and a low of 74.92 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.32% to 93.14.

Investors are awaiting Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled to be released later in the day for further cues, forex traders said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 27.93 points lower at 38,341.70 and the broader NSE Nifty was trading 1 point up at 11,309.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹ 351.15 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.29% to USD 45.56 per barrel.