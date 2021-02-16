Rupee settles on flat note, down 1 paisa at 72.69 against U.S. dollar

Mumbai

16 February 2021 16:18 IST

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.29% to 90.21.

The Indian rupee settled just 1 paisa lower at 72.69 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday amid a muted trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.64 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.63 and a low of 72.85.

It finally ended at 72.69 against the American currency, registering a fall of just 1 paisa over its previous close.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.68.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.29% to 90.21.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 49.96 points or 0.10% lower at 52,104.17, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 1.25 points or 0.01% to 15,313.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹1,234.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.09% to $63.24 per barrel.