Rupee settles on a flat note, up 2 paise at 76.14 against US dollar

The rupee settled on a flat note, registering a rise of just 2 paise to 76.14 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, tracking weak U.S. dollar and gains in the domestic equity market.
Forex traders said rupee was trading in a narrow range as positive domestic equities and weak U.S. currency supported the local unit, while rising coronavirus cases, border tension with China and foreign fund outflows capped the gains.
The rupee opened at 76.17 against the U.S. dollar, and finally settled for the day at 76.14 against the U.S. dollar, up 2 paise over its previous close.
It had settled at 76.16 against the greenback on Wednesday.
During the four-hour trading session, the rupee saw an intra-day high of 76.08 and a low of 76.19 against the U.S. dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 97.10.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 550 points higher at 34,057.92 and broader NSE Nifty rose 167.85 points to 10,049.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth ₹486.62 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.42 per cent to USD 40.88 per barrel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath