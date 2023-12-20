GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee settles flat at 83.18 against U.S. dollar

Forex traders said though the U.S. dollar index below 102 level provided support, the Indian currency was weighed down by foreign fund outflow

December 20, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee ended flat at 83.18 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on December 20 amid massive selling in equity markets as concerns over oil supplies through the Red Sea route dented investor sentiment.

Forex traders said though the U.S. dollar index below 102 level provided support, the Indian currency was weighed down by foreign fund outflow amid volatile crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.17 and traded between the peak of 83.13 and the lowest level of 83.18 against the dollar. It finally settled at its previous closing level of 83.18 (provisional) against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 101.87 on Wednesday.

Global oil price benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.78% to $79.85 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 930.88 points or 1.30% to settle at 70,506.31. The broader NSE Nifty declined 302.95 points or 1.41% to 21,150.15.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the equity market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹601.52 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.