Rupee settles flat at 71.66 against US dollar

The Indian rupee surrendered early gains to settle flat at 71.66 to the US dollar amid emergence of fresh worries over global trade war.
Forex market also remained cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision on Thursday, experts said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 71.66 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 71.52 and a low of 71.79.
The domestic unit finally settled at 71.66, unchanged from its previous closing price.
