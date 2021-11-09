Rupee settles almost flat at 74.02 against U.S. dollar

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 74.03 against the U.S. dollar

The rupee pared initial gains to settle marginally up by 1 paisa at 74.02 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 73.92 but erased early gains to finally close at 74.02, up 1 paisa from its previous closing.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.85 and a low of 74.09 against the U.S. dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 74.03 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13% to 93.93.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex declined 112.16 points or 0.19% to end at 60,433.45, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 24.30 points or 0.13% to 18,044.25.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.90% to $84.18 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹860.65 crore, as per exchange data.