Rupee settles almost flat against U.S. dollar

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.14% to $77.86 per barrel

January 08, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The domestic currency finally settled at 83.14 (provisional), up 1 paisa from its previous close on January 8, 2024.

The domestic currency finally settled at 83.14 (provisional), up 1 paisa from its previous close on January 8, 2024. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

However, a strong American currency overseas and negative domestic equities dented overall sentiment, forex dealers said.

However, a strong American currency overseas and negative domestic equities dented overall sentiment, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 83.09 and oscillated between the peak of 83.04 and the lowest level of 83.16 against the greenback during the session.

The domestic currency finally settled at 83.14 (provisional), up 1 paisa from its previous close.

On Friday, the domestic currency settled with a gain of 9 paise at 83.15 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06% higher at 102.18 on Monday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.14% to $77.86 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex plunged 670.93 points, or 0.93%, to settle at 71,355.22 points. The Nifty advanced 197.80 points, or 0.91%, to 21,513.00 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they bought shares worth ₹1,696.86 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the services sector growth in India rose to a three-month high in December supported by favourable economic conditions and positive demand trends.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 56.9 in November to 59 in December, highlighting a sharp increase in output.

The country's forex reserves jumped by $2.759 billion to $623.2 billion in the week ended December 29, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

