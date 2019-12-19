Rupee settles 6 paise down at 71.03 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar on Thursday as steady rise in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.
Forex traders said the rupee ended on a weak note as importers rushed for hedging amid expectations of intervention by the central bank.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.01 and fell further to a low of 71.18. It finally settled at 71.03, lower by 6 paise against its previous close.
