Markets

Rupee settles 22 paise higher at 75.51 against US dollar

The rupee surged 22 paise to close at 75.51 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid a weak American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.89, then pared the initial losses to finally settle at 75.51 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 22 paise over its previous close.

During the day, the domestic unit hit an intra-day high of 75.49 and a low of 75.95 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 75.73 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 100.11.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 534.87 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses were trading on a negative note with the BSE benchmark Sensex falling 446.90 points to 31,114.32 and the broader Nifty down 119.95 points at 9,119.25.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.62% to USD 30.11 per barrel.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 3:33:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-settles-22-paise-higher-at-7551-against-us-dollar/article31565060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY