Rupee settles 2 paise lower at 74.09 against U.S. dollar

The Indian rupee snapped its four-day winning streak and settled 2 paise lower at 74.09 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday amid a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.03 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.95 and a low of 74.12.

It finally ended at 74.09 against the American currency, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.07 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.22% to 90.80.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 983.58 points or 1.98% lower at 48,782.36; while the broader NSE Nifty declined 263.80 points or 1.77% to 14,631.10.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.21% to $67.73 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹809.37 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

