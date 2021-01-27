Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 72.92 against U.S. dollar

The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021

The rupee edged higher by 2 paise to settle at 72.92 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. central bank's meeting.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 72.91 against the American currency and hit an intra-day high of 72.78 and a low of 72.94 in day trade.

It finally finished at 72.92, higher by 2 paise over its last close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.94 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.25% to 90.39.

"Indian Rupee appreciated ahead of US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. US Federal Reserve is expected to continue with its ultra-lose monetary policy," said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Additionally, market participants are careful ahead of the progress on U.S. stimulus package, Mr. Mukadam noted.

Further, the rupee gained strength as hopes of global economic recovery from pandemic got a boost after IMF upgraded its Global Economic Outlook for 2021, he said.

The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register double-digit growth this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, sharp gain in the local unit was prevented due to a plunge in domestic markets, Mr. Mukadam noted.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 937.66 points or 1.94% lower at 47,409.93, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 271.40 points or 1.91% to 13,967.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹765.30 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

Forex and equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Republic Day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.61% to $56.25 per barrel.