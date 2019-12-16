Rupee settles 17 paise down at 71 against U.S. dollar

The rupee reversed all its early gains and settled 17 paise down at 71.00 against the U.S. currency on December 16, following rising crude oil prices and fag-end selling in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee ended the day in the negative territory after inflows related to Essar steel got completed.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee had opened at 70.80 against the U.S. dollar. Later, the local unit lost ground and fell to the day’s low of 71.03.

The domestic unit finally settled at 71.00, registering 17 paise decline over the previous closing. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 70.83 against the American currency.

“Indian rupee declined after strengthening to the highest level since September as inflows related to Essar steel completed. Rupee should weaken from here on expectation of hedging dollar demand from importers.

“Domestic Economic data are coming weaker and requires multiple steps to back on growth track,” said V.K. Sharma, Head - PCG & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC securities.

In near term, spot USD/INR has support at 70.29 and resistance at 71.24, the 200 and 50 days simple moving average respectively, he added.

On the domestic market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex closed 70.99 points, or 0.17%, down at 40,938.72. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 26 points, or 0.22%, to end at 12,060.70.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth ₹115.70 crore on December 13, exchange data showed.

“Strong flows along with RBI’s interventions have helped the INR in recent weeks though world-wide events, mainly Brexit and the sudden show of camaraderie between U.S. and China, could lend some relief rally strength to the U.S. dollar as the new year starts,” said Rajesh Cheruvu, Chief Investment Officer, Validus Wealth.

Forex traders said weak macro economic numbers also weighed on the domestic unit.

Rising food prices pushed the retail inflation in November to over three-year high of 5.54%, while the industrial sector output shrank for third month in a row by 3.8% in October.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.09% to $65.28 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15% to 97.02.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.78% on December 16.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd. (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.7178 and for rupee/euro at 78.9748. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 95.2767 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.53.