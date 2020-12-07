Rupee settles 10 paise lower at 73.90 against US dollar

Mumbai

07 December 2020 16:46 IST

The rupee dropped by 10 paise to settle at 73.90 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on Monday due to a stronger dollar in overseas markets.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit witnessed a volatile trading session. It opened at 73.79 and rose to an intra-day high of 73.70 and dropped to a low of 73.96.

It finally closed at 73.90 a dollar, registering a decline of 10 paise over its previous close of 73.80.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.48% to 91.13.

The U.S. dollar rose on Monday after hitting a two-and-a-half years low last week as investors cut bets on riskier assets due to fresh concerns over Brexit and U.S.- China trade relations.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 347.42 points or 0.77% higher at 45,426.97 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 97.20 points or 0.73% to 13,355.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,969.59 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79% to $48.86 per barrel.