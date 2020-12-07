Markets

Rupee settles 10 paise lower at 73.90 against US dollar

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee dropped by 10 paise to settle at 73.90 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on Monday due to a stronger dollar in overseas markets.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit witnessed a volatile trading session. It opened at 73.79 and rose to an intra-day high of 73.70 and dropped to a low of 73.96.

It finally closed at 73.90 a dollar, registering a decline of 10 paise over its previous close of 73.80.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.48% to 91.13.

The U.S. dollar rose on Monday after hitting a two-and-a-half years low last week as investors cut bets on riskier assets due to fresh concerns over Brexit and U.S.- China trade relations.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 347.42 points or 0.77% higher at 45,426.97 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 97.20 points or 0.73% to 13,355.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,969.59 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79% to $48.86 per barrel.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2020 4:52:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-settles-10-paise-lower-at-7390-against-us-dollar/article33270321.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY