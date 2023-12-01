HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises to settle at 83.30 against U.S. dollar

Forex analysts said easing crude oil prices in the international markets favoured the rupee

December 01, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to settle at 83.30 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday, following positive cues from equity markets and strong domestic macroeconomic data.

Forex analysts said easing crude oil prices in the international markets also favoured the local currency.

Global crude price retreated from the level of $84 to $80 per barrel as oil-producing countries' grouping OPEC+ agreed not to reduce output in 2024, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 83.29 against the dollar and traded between the peak of 83.25 and the lowest level of 83.36 against the American currency intra-day.

It finally settled at 83.30 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 7 paise over the previous close.

The rupee settled 5 paise lower at 83.37 against the dollar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.19% lower at 103.30 on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.23% to $80.67 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex surged 492.75 points, or 0.74%, to settle at 67,481.19 points. The Nifty advanced 134.75 points, or 0.67%, to 20,267.90 points.

A monthly survey on Friday said India's manufacturing sector continued with its robust performance in November. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56 last month from the eight-month low of 55.5 recorded in October.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹8,147.85 crore, according to exchange data.

According to the government data released on Thursday, India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.6% during July-September beat most estimates, including 6.5% projected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), retaining the country's tag of the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Also, another data released simultaneously showed that the output of eight key infrastructure sectors jumped 12.1% in October 2023 against 0.7% expansion in the year-ago period.

The government's fiscal deficit at the end of October touched 45% of the full-year budget estimate, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Related Topics

currency values

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.