Rupee rises six paise against U.S. dollar as crude oil prices ease

The Rupee appreciated six paise to close at 83.31 against the U.S. dollar on May 21 following a weak greenback against major currencies overseas and softening crude oil prices in international markets.

“However, a sluggish trend in the domestic equity markets restricted the sharp upside in the local currency,” forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 83.32 and touched an intraday high of 83.26 and a low of 83.36. The domestic unit finally settled at 83.31 (provisional), a gain of six paise from its previous close. On May 17, the Rupee had settled at 83.37 against the U.S. dollar.

The forex market was closed on May 20 on account of general elections. “A decline in crude oil prices and fresh foreign inflows also supported the rupee. “The U.S. Dollar softened on rate cut expectations by Fed but hawkish comments by Fed officials supported the U.S. dollar at lower levels,” Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas,” said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 52.63 points or 0.07% to settle at 73,953.31, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 27.05 points or 0.12% to 22,529.05.

"The Rupee traded positively. This strength is attributed to predictions of the current government winning the general election, leading to increased stability.

"Additionally, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have been actively buying into capital markets. Soft crude prices and a stable dollar index also supported the Rupee. The expected range for the Rupee in the upcoming sessions is between 83.00 and 83.50," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Saturday, as they sold shares worth ₹92.95 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07% to 104.38. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.97% to $82.90 per barrel.

