Rupee rises seven paise to 83.06 against U.S. dollar in early trade

August 22, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - Mumbai

The Rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and appreciated by seven paise to 83.06 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on August 22, as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said the Rupee is trading in a narrow range as selling pressure by foreign investors dented sentiments, while the weak tone in the U.S. dollar and positive domestic markets cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.07, then touched a high of 83.06 against the American currency, registering a rise of seven paise over its last close. On Monday, the Rupee depreciated by three paise and settled for the day at an all-time low of 83.13 against the U.S. dollar.

"Rupee in the last one week has witnessed quite a bit of action but in the last couple of sessions it is consolidating in a narrow range and volatility has been low," said Gaurang Somaiya forex and bullion analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial services.

Mr. Somaiya further added that the U.S. dollar too is retracing from higher levels after witnessing its longest winning streak in the last 15 months as it closed for the straight six weeks following safe haven buying on the back of uncertainty in China and better-than-expected economic numbers from the U.S.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12% to 103.17. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.17% to $84.32 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 127.81 points or 0.20% higher at 65,343.90. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 41.90 points or 0.22% to 19,435.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,901.10 crore, according to exchange data.