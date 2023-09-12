HamberMenu
Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 82.94 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.93 against the U.S. dollar and moved in a range of 82.86 to 83.01 in the day trade

September 12, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

The rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 82.94 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday (September 12) amid fresh foreign fund inflows and expectations of better macroeconomic data.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee appreciated on Tuesday as domestic markets hit fresh record highs after Nifty breached the 20,000-mark for the first time on Monday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.93 against the U.S. dollar and moved in a range of 82.86 to 83.01 in the day trade.

The rupee finally settled 9 paise higher at 82.94 (provisional) against the previous close.

On Monday, the rupee closed on a flat note at 83.03 against the American currency.

"Indian rupee outperforms among the Asian currencies on the central bank's dollar selling ahead of the inflation data. The expectation of ease in India's inflation numbers and better industrial output, which will be released after the market closes, supported the rupee," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Spot USD-INR has support at 82.80 and resistance at 83.15. In the short term, the pair is likely to consolidate in a narrow range before heading higher while the medium-term trend remains bullish, Mr. Parmar said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18% to 104.76.

"The greenback is a marginally better bid as the market sits and waits for tomorrow's August U.S. CPI release and ECB monetary policy decision. A hawkish tone from the U.S. CPI data and a hike from the ECB could push the greenback further higher," Mr. Parmar added.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.81% to % 91.37 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed 94.05 points or 0.14% higher at 67,221.13 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 3.15 points or 0.02% to 19,993.20

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,473.09 crore, according to exchange data.

