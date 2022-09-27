Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 81.58 against U.S. dollar

PTI Mumbai
September 27, 2022 18:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 26, the rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 against the dollar. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 9 paise higher at 81.58 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on September 27 as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank Forex market, the local unit opened at 81.45 against the greenback. It witnessed an intra-day high of 81.30 and a low of 81.64 during the session.

It finally ended at 81.58, up 9 paise from its previous close.

This is the first gain after four consequent sessions of losses for the rupee, during which it lost 193 paise against the American dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 against the dollar.

“Rupee consolidated in a narrow range after falling to fresh lows in Monday’s session. There are some reports suggesting that India’s inclusion into the key government bond index could get pushed back to next year,” Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the domestic front, the focus will be on the RBI policy statement due on Friday.

“Expectation is that the central bank could raise rates by 50 bps and maintain a hawkish stance. The pound plunged further after the Finance Minister sent the currency and its government bonds into freefall,” Mr. Somaiya said.

“The focus will be on the durable goods and consumer confidence numbers that will be released from the U.S. We expect the USD/INR [Spot] to trade sideways and quote in the range of 81.20 and 81.80,” Mr. Somaiya added.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25% to 113.81.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.36% to $85.20 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex ended 37.70 points or 0.07% down at 57,107.52, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 8.90 points or 0.05% to 17,007.40.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth ₹5,101.30 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app