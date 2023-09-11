Rupee rises 9 paise to 82.93 against U.S. dollar

September 11, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee continued its upward trend for the second straight session and appreciated by 9 paise to 82.93 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Septmber 11, tracking positive cues from domestic equity markets and a weak American currency against major overseas rivals.

However, firm crude oil prices hovering above $ 90 per barrel and outflow of foreign funds weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened 9 paise higher at 82.93 and traded in a narrow range of 82.90 to 82.96 against the greenback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | Rupee snaps 4-day losing streak, gains 21 paise against U.S. Dollar

On Friday, the rupee closed at 83.02 against the U.S. dollar.

Gaurang Somaiya, forex and bullion analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said this week the domestic inflation number will be important to watch and could trigger volatility for the currency.

"Today, volatility for major crosses including the rupee could remain low as no major economic data is expected to release. We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade sideways with a positive bias and quote in the range of 82.80 and 83.40," Mr. Somaiya added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.35% to 104.72.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.24% lower at $90.43 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 201.56 points or 0.30 % higher at 66,800.47. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 69.45 points or 0.35% to 19,889.40.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹224.22 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.