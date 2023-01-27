Rupee rises 8 paise to end at ₹81.53 against US dollar

January 27, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at ₹81.53 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid a firm American currency against major rivals overseas.

However, heavy selling pressure in the domestic equity markets and unabated foreign fund outflows restricted the gains in the local currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened stronger at ₹81.51 to a dollar. The local unit moved in the range of ₹81.50 to ₹81.67 during the day.

It finally settled at ₹81.53, a rise of 8 paise against the previous close of ₹81.61.

On Wednesday, the rupee had slipped 2 paise against the US dollar.

The currency markets were closed on Thursday on account of Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02% to 101.82 after positive macroeconomic data released by the US government on Thursday.

Brent crude was trading 1.19% higher at $88.51 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 874.16 points or 1.45% to end at 59,330.90. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 287.60 points or 1.61% to 17,604.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they sold shares worth ₹2,393.94 crore, according to exchange data.