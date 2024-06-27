GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 8 paise to 83.49 against U.S. dollar in early trade

On June 26, the rupee depreciated 14 paise against the U.S. dollar and settled at 83.57

Published - June 27, 2024 10:57 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.56 and gained further ground to trade at 83.49 against the greenback in initial deals, registering an increase of 8 paise from its previous closing level. File

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.56 and gained further ground to trade at 83.49 against the greenback in initial deals, registering an increase of 8 paise from its previous closing level. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 83.49 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on June 27, as crude oil prices retreated from their elevated levels.

Forex traders said the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the upmove.

Sensex declines after hitting new all-time high in early trade; Nifty dips nearly 50 points

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.56 and gained further ground to trade at 83.49 against the greenback in initial deals, registering an increase of 8 paise from its previous closing level.

On June 26, the rupee depreciated 14 paise against the U.S. dollar and settled at 83.57.

“Stronger fundamentals such as stable inflation, accelerated economic growth, higher business activity, and a controlled Current Account Deficit offer a counterbalance supporting the rupee. Additionally, continuous RBI intervention has also helped prevent significant rupee depreciation,” CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally lower by 0.10% at 105.94.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.20% lower at $85.08 per barrel.

Brent oil prices slid after U.S. inventory build-up fuelled fears about a slow demand from the U.S. Worries about a potential expansion of Gaza Hostilities disrupting Middle East supplies capped the decline, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 38.81 points, or 0.05%, to 78,635.44 points. The broader NSE Nifty fell 15.20 points, or 0.06%, to 23,853.60 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on June 26, as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,535.43 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.