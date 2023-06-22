Rupee rises 8 paise to 81.93 against U.S. dollar

June 22, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 81.93 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on June 22 amid weak American currency and robust inflow of foreign funds into domestic equity markets.

Easing of crude prices boosted the local unit, forex traders said, while the dollar was under pressure amid concerns of further rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve as indicated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his Tuesday's speech.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened stronger at 81.94 and touched the peak of 81.90. The currency later traded at 81.93 against the greenback, registering a gain of 8 paise from its previous close.

On June 21, the rupee settled at 82.01 against the dollar.

"Slippage past 82.04 has made 81.9 vulnerable again, exposing 81.75-55. We do not expect a collapse though. We will retain upswing expectation, as long as 81.9 vicinity holds," Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said in his USD-INR outlook.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.05% at 102.03.

Crude oil price benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.30% lower at $76.89 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 72.47 points or 0.11% to 63,450.68, while broader NSE Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.4% to 18,849.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they bought shares worth ₹4,013.10 crore, according to exchange data.

