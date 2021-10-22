Rupee rises 8 paise to 74.79 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The rupee on October 21 ended on a flat note at 74.87 against the U.S. dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated 8 paise to 74.79 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on October 22, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.82 against the dollar, then edged higher to 74.79, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.

The rupee on October 21 ended on a flat note at 74.87 against the U.S. dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 434.43 points or 0.71% higher at 61,357.93, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 105.95 points or 0.58% to 18,284.05.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 93.72.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on October 21 as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,818.90 crore, as per exchange data.