Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 82.81 against U.S. dollar

PTI Mumbai
October 25, 2022 17:21 IST

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 82.81 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on October 25, as easing crude oil prices buoyed investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.71 and witnessed a high of 82.62 and a low of 82.81.

It finally settled at 82.81 against the American currency, registering a rise of 7 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on October 21, the rupee had slipped 9 paise to close at 82.88 against the dollar.

The Forex market was closed on October 24 on account of Diwali.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was quoted at 111.98.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.59% to $91.78 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 287.70 points or 0.48% to end at 59,543.96, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 74.40 points or 0.42% to 17,656.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth ₹153.89 crore on October 24, according to exchange data.

