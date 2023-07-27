Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 81.94 against U.S. dollar

July 27, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The rupee gained 7 paise to close at 81.94 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market after the US Fed raised interest rates on expected lines.

However, weak domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.92 against the U.S. dollar and moved in a range of 81.91 to 82.03 in the day trade.

The rupee finally settled 7 paise higher at 81.94 (provisional) against the previous close of 82.01 on Friday.

The rupee gained on the weak U.S. Dollar and positive Asian and European markets amid stimulus talks from China, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to the 5.25-5.50% range, the highest in 16 years.

However, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its options going forward open as it made future cases depending on incoming data, Mr. Choudhary said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19% to 100.69.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on expectations of a hawkish tone from key global central banks to tame inflation and rising crude oil prices.”

"Month-end Dollar demand from importers and worries over global economic slowdown may also weigh on the rupee. However, FII inflows may support the rupee at lower levels. We expect the USD/INR spot to trade in the range of 81.50 to 82.30 in the near term," Mr. Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.01% to $83.76 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 440.38 points or 0.66% lower at 66,266.82. The broader NSE Nifty fell 118.40 points or 0.6% to 19,659.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹922.84 crore, according to exchange data.

