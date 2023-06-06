Rupee rises 7 paise to 82.56 against U.S. dollar

June 06, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee gained 7 paise to 82.56 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on June 6 tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

Rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are vigilant ahead of the RBI's monetary policy later this week. RBI is expected to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.56 against the dollar, registering a gain of 7 paise over its previous close.

On June 5, the rupee closed at 82.63 against the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 103.96.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.20% to $76.56 per barrel.

"The USDINR pair has entered a consolidation phase and is likely to move within the 82.20-82.85 range for a couple of sessions," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Mr. Pabari added that flows on one side and weakening pressure from the peer currencies is likely to keep the pair tugged in a range.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 51.08 points or 0.08% to 62,838.55. The broader NSE Nifty was up 18.15 points or 0.1% to 18,612.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on June 5 as they offloaded shares worth ₹700.98 crore, according to exchange data.