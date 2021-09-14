Rupee rises 7 paise to 73.61 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

14 September 2021 11:40 IST

The dollar index fell 0.10% to 92.58.

The Indian rupee appreciated 7 paise to 73.61 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on September 14, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.62 against the dollar, then edged higher to 73.61, up 7 paise over its previous close.

In initial deals, the local unit touched a low of 73.65 against the American currency.

Advertising

Advertising

On September 13, the rupee had settled at 73.68 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10% to 92.58.

On the domestic macro-economic front, subdued prices of food items like vegetables pulled down retail inflation for the third month in a row to 5.3% in August, within the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on September 13 as they purchased shares worth ₹1,419.31 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 244.08 points or 0.42% higher at 58,421.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 70.75 points or 0.41% to 17,426.05.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.75% to $74.06 per barrel.