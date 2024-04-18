GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 83.55 against U.S. dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07% lower at 105.87

April 18, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and appreciated 6 paise to close at 83.55 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as the American currency and brent crude oil prices retreated from their elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.51 against the greenback. The unit hit an intra-day high of 83.49.

The domestic unit finally settled at 83.55 (provisional) against the dollar, 6 paise higher from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee plunged 17 paise to hit its lowest level of 83.61 against the U.S. dollar for the second time in four weeks.

Forex and money markets were closed on Wednesday on account of 'Ram Navami'.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07% lower at 105.87.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.93% to $86.48 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, both the benchmark indices witnessed heavy volatility. After opening on a positive note both benchmark indices pared their gains and settled in the negative territory.

Sensex declined 454.69 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 72,488.99 points. The Nifty fell 152.05 points, or 0.69%, to close at 21,995.85 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹4,468.09 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.