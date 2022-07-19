Markets

Rupee rises 6 paise to close at ₹79.92 against U.S. dollar

Rupee rises 6 paise to close at ₹79.92 against U.S. dollar. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI Mumbai July 19, 2022 16:31 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 16:31 IST

The rupee recovered from its all-time low of ₹80.05 to close 6 paise higher at ₹79.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking its regional peers and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, rupee opened lower at ₹80.00 against the greenback and fell further to an intra-day low of ₹80.05.

The local unit recouped losses later and settled at ₹79.92 (provisional), registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Monday, the rupee for the first time declined to the low level of ₹80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading before ending the session 16 paise lower at ₹79.98 amid a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Indian rupee broke the level of ₹80 after many days’ failed efforts by the dollar bulls amid higher crude oil prices. However, the central bank’s intervention and stronger regional currencies and equities supported the rupee to erase early morning losses,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further said the near-term consolidation in the rupee is likely along with the dollar index ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan policy meetings on Thursday.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 246.47 points or 0.45% higher at 54,767.62, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 62.05 points or 0.38% to 16,340.55.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.66% at 106.66.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.40% to $105.84 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth ₹156.08 crore, as per stock exchange data. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
currency values
financial markets
foreign exchange market
market and exchange
market research
finance (general)
economy, business and finance
Economy Watch
economy (general)
Read more...