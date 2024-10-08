GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.94 against U.S. dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.97 against the U.S. dollar and rose to 83.92 before slipping marginally to 83.94, higher by 6 paise from its previous close

Published - October 08, 2024 09:51 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File

File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee rose 6 paise to 83.94 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) supported by a weaker greenback and lower crude oil price.

However, volatility in the domestic equity markets and FII outflows capped sharp gains in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.97 against the U.S. dollar and rose to 83.92 before slipping marginally to 83.94, higher by 6 paise from its previous close.

The domestic unit had settled at 84.00 on Monday.

The reconstituted rate-setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday started deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy.

The decision of the panel will be announced on Wednesday, which could determine the movement in the rupee over the next few days.

In the current context, experts feel that the RBI may not follow the U.S. Federal Reserve, which lowered the benchmark rates by 50 basis points, and the central banks of some developed nations, which have reduced the interest rates.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex was trading flat at 81,044 points. The Nifty, too, remained stable at 24,787.40. Both indices suffered losses in the previous six trading sessions.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.13 per cent to 102.39.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined 1.62% to $79.62 in futures trade.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, offloading shares worth ₹8,293.41 crore on a net basis in the cash segment, according to exchange data.

Published - October 08, 2024 09:51 am IST

Related Topics

currency values / economy, business and finance / foreign exchange market

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.