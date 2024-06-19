Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.37 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The rupee stayed on the upward track for the second straight session and appreciated 6 paise to 83.37 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Wednesday boosted by sustained inflow of foreign capital and firm equity markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local unit, however, faced resistance due to a stronger American currency and higher crude oil prices overseas, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 83.39 and gained further to 83.34 against the greenback in initial deals. It later traded at 83.37 against the American currency, registering a rise of 6 paise from its previous close.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled 12 paise higher at 83.43 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally higher by 0.02% at 104.90.

Analysts said the dollar index fell initially as the U.S. data showed the growth in retail sales was lower than expected, though the currency recovered with May industrial output numbers topping the forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated a hawkish stance to continue, dousing hopes of an interest rate cut until December.

"The dollar eased against the euro on Tuesday after U.S. retail sales data showed slower growth, suggesting potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.02% to $85.35 per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the domestic equity markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 199.63 points, or 0.26%, to 77,500.77 points. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 25.55 points, or 0.11%, to 23,583.45 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday, as they purchased shares worth ₹2,569.40 crore, according to exchange data.

Analysts attributed the strong FII buying to the firm domestic macroeconomic outlook and a sharp fall in the U.S. treasury yield.

The government data showed the net direct tax collection grew 21% to over ₹4.62 lakh crore so far this fiscal on higher advance tax payments by corporates, reflecting robust economic activity.

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2%, from 7% projected in March, citing a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.