ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.31 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Published - May 21, 2024 10:26 am IST - Mumbai

Analysts attributed the strengthening dollar to higher U.S. treasury yields even as the Federal Reserve has indicated that it needs more time to assess the progress on inflation.

PTI

A currency trader is pictured through the symbol for the Indian Rupee on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai. Image for representation | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to 83.31 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday amid softening crude oil prices in the international market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets decline in early trade on weak trends from Asian peers, foreign fund outflows

Forex traders said, however, the local unit faced some resistance due to subdued sentiment in the domestic equity market and a stronger American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 83.32 and inched up further to trade at 83.31 against the greenback, registering a gain of 6 paise from its previous closing level.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the rupee had settled 13 paise higher at 83.37 against the U.S. dollar. The forex markets were closed on Monday on account of general elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 104.57, higher by 0.11%.

Analysts attributed the strengthening dollar to higher U.S. treasury yields even as the Federal Reserve has indicated that it needs more time to assess the progress on inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.54% to $83.26 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 71.18 points, or 0.10% lower at 73,934.76 points. The broader NSE Nifty was down 12.00 points, or 0.05%, to 22,490.00 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets during a special trading session on Saturday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹92.95 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

currency values

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US