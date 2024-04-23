GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.30 against U.S. dollar in early trade

On Monday, the rupee appreciated by 8 paise to close at 83.36 against the U.S. dollar.

April 23, 2024 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 83.30 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.37 against the greenback. It later touched 83.30 in initial trade, registering a rise of 6 paise from its previous close.

"There has been no adverse geopolitical development in the last 24 hours and that has helped restore some confidence and improved market sentiment," IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

"Markets are looking forward to earnings from U.S.'s big tech companies and if they meet or beat expectations, we could see risk sentiment remain stable for some time despite elevated U.S. yields," the note said, adding that the rupee is likely to trade in 83.25-83.40 range with sideways price action.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 106.09, higher by 0.02%.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.41% to $87.36 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 238.97 points or 0.32% to 73,887.59 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 68.50 points or 0.31% to 22,404.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,915.23 crore, according to exchange data.

