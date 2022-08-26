Rupee rises 6 paise to 79.86 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.05% to 108.51.

PTI Mumbai
August 26, 2022 10:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous session, the rupee declined by 6 paise to close at 79.92 against the American currency. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 79.86 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Friday, driven by foreign fund inflows and a firm trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 79.87 against the dollar and inched higher to touch 79.86, registering a gain of 6 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee declined by 6 paise to close at 79.92 against the American currency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.05% to 108.51.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.83% to $100.16 per barrel.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Forex traders said, the rupee is expected to witness range-bound trade this Friday, as investors await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech for further clues about the pace of the U.S. central bank's rate hikes.

"Higher oil prices and a weak start in the Asian and emerging market peers could keep appreciating bias capped," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, adding that markets could remain range bound ahead of the monthly August futures expiry as well.

In the equity markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 471.65 points or 0.80% up at 59,246.37. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 139.50 points or 0.80% to 17,661.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 369.06 crore on Thursday, according to provisional data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
financial markets

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app