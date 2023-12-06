Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 83.32 against U.S. dollar

December 06, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Mumbai

.The rupee appreciated 5 paise to close at ₹83.32 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on December 6, helped by a bullish trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

Forex traders said elevated American currency in the overseas markets and dollar buying by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped sharp gains for the local unit.

Also read: Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.35 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision later this week.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at ₹83.35 against the greenback.

The rupee oscillated between an intra-day low of ₹83.37 and a high of ₹83.29 against the greenback and finally settled at ₹83.32 (provisional) against the dollar, higher by 5 paise from its previous close, even as domestic benchmark indices touched new lifetime peaks.

On Dec. 5, the rupee settled at ₹83.37 against the dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on positive tone in the U.S. dollar and fresh foreign inflows. A weak tone in crude oil prices and positive domestic markets may also support the rupee.

"However, the RBI intervention may cap the sharp upside. Traders may take cues from U.S. ADP Trade balance and non-farm employment change data. Investors may remain cautious ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision on Friday," said Anuj Choudhary research analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The Reserve Bank is likely to maintain the status quo on the short-term interest rate in its monetary policy review.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to begin its three-day deliberations on December 6. Mr. Das will unveil the decision of the six-member MPC on December 8.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07% lower at 103.97.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.38% to $76.91 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex surged 357.59 points, or 0.52%, to settle at its all-time high of 69,653.73 points. The Nifty advanced 82.60 points, or 0.4%, to hit a record 20,937.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Dec. 5, as they purchased shares worth ₹5,223.51 crore, according to exchange data.