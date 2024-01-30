ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.11 against U.S. dollar

January 30, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Mumbai

On Jan. 29, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.16 against the U.S. dollar

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 83.11 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Jan. 30, following a weak greenback against major currencies overseas amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.14 against the greenback. Moving in a very tight range, the unit hit an intraday low of 83.15 and a high of 83.11 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 83.11 against the dollar, higher by 5 paise (provisional) from its previous close.

On Jan. 29, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.16 against the U.S. dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the rupee gained on Tuesday on the softening of the U.S. Dollar and a decline in crude oil prices from higher levels.

However, weak domestic markets capped sharp gains. The U.S. Dollar eased slightly on rising risk appetite in global markets.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on month-end Dollar demand from importers and concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Red Sea.

“Any recovery in the U.S. Dollar or crude oil prices may also weigh on the rupee. However, a rise in risk appetite in global markets may support the rupee at lower levels,” Mr. Choudhary said.

“Investors may remain cautious ahead of the U.S. FOMC meeting and India’s Budget later this week. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.90 to ₹83.40,” he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06% lower at 103.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 0.27% to $82.62 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 801.67 points, or 1.11%, to 71,139.90 points. The Nifty fell 215.50 points, or 0.99%, to 21,522.10 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Jan. 29 as they purchased shares worth ₹110.01 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

currency values

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US