GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.11 against U.S. dollar

On Jan. 29, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.16 against the U.S. dollar

January 30, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 83.11 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Jan. 30, following a weak greenback against major currencies overseas amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.14 against the greenback. Moving in a very tight range, the unit hit an intraday low of 83.15 and a high of 83.11 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 83.11 against the dollar, higher by 5 paise (provisional) from its previous close.

On Jan. 29, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.16 against the U.S. dollar.

According to Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the rupee gained on Tuesday on the softening of the U.S. Dollar and a decline in crude oil prices from higher levels.

However, weak domestic markets capped sharp gains. The U.S. Dollar eased slightly on rising risk appetite in global markets.

“We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on month-end Dollar demand from importers and concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Red Sea.

“Any recovery in the U.S. Dollar or crude oil prices may also weigh on the rupee. However, a rise in risk appetite in global markets may support the rupee at lower levels,” Mr. Choudhary said.

“Investors may remain cautious ahead of the U.S. FOMC meeting and India’s Budget later this week. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.90 to ₹83.40,” he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06% lower at 103.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 0.27% to $82.62 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 801.67 points, or 1.11%, to 71,139.90 points. The Nifty fell 215.50 points, or 0.99%, to 21,522.10 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Jan. 29 as they purchased shares worth ₹110.01 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.