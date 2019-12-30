Markets

Rupee rises 5 paise to 71.30 against USD in early trade

Representational image.

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities also supported the local unit

The Indian rupee appreciated by 5 paise to 71.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as higher opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.36, then gained ground and touched 71.30, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.35 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.32 against the dollar at 0955 hrs.

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities also supported the local unit.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 109.90 points higher at 41,685.04 and Nifty up by 36.65 points at 12,282.45.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.10 per cent to 96.82.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 81.37 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.25 per cent to trade at $68.33 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.51 per cent in morning trade.

Meanwhile, on the global front, the US has carried out air strikes against a pro-Iran militant group in Iraq, killing 15 fighters, two days after a rocket attack that killed an American civilian contractor.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Markets
financial markets
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 10:19:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-rises-5-paise-to-7130-against-usd-in-early-trade/article30430596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY