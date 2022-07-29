Markets

Rupee rises 45 paise to close at 79.24 against U.S. dollar

File image. | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang
PTI Mumbai July 29, 2022 16:15 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 16:15 IST

The rupee gained 45 paise to close at 79.24 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on July 29 as heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback bolstered investor sentiment.

Besides, fresh foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic unit, Forex dealers said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened strong at 79.55 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.56 to 79.17 during the session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The domestic unit finally settled at 79.24 against the greenback, a gain of 45 paise over its last close.

In the previous session, the rupee appreciated 22 paise to close at 79.69 against the U.S. dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 712.46 points or 1.25% higher at 57,570.25, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 228.65 points or 1.35% to 17,158.25.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.21% to 106.13.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in the capital markets as they picked up shares worth ₹1,637.69 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.28% to $109.58 per barrel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
currency values
market and exchange
foreign exchange market
Read more...